IATF assures NCR has enough supply of water, electricity during ECQ

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) assured the public that the National Capital Region (NCR) has enough supply of water and electricity amidst the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

Cabinet Sec. Karlos Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, said on Wednesday, April 15, that the National Water Resources Board reported that the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System will get a full water allocation of 46 cubic meters per second from the Angat Reservoir until April 30.

Nograles explained that the move seeks to ensure that Metro Manila has continuous supply of water during the enhanced community quarantine.

“Kaya makakaasa po tayong lahat na tuluy-tuloy po ang daloy ng tubig dito sa NCR sa kalagitnaan ng Enhanced Community Quarantine,” the Palace official said during a virtual press briefing.

Nograles also divulged that the Department of Energy reported that Luzon has an available generation capacity of 11,795 megawatts ‘which is greater than the actual peak demand of 7,323 megawatts’ in the largest island group of the Philippines.

“This means, we currently have an excess capacity of 4,742 megawatts. Ibig pong sabihin, lubos din ang supply ng ating kuryente dito sa Luzon,” he said.