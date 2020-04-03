IATF orders stores selling basic necessities to operate for 12 hours

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) is urging establishments selling basic necessities to extend their operating hours to maximum of 12 hours daily.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson for the IATF, has instructed local government units to allow the aforementioned establishments to operate for 12 hours amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Supermarkets, public and private wet markets, grocery stores, agri-fisheries supply stores, pharmacies, drug stores and other retail establishments engaged in the business of selling basic necessities are strongly encouraged to extend their store operations for a maximum of 12 hours,” Nograles said on Thursday, April 2, during a virtual press briefing.

The IATF spokesperson also told LGUs to adopt reasonable schemes to ensure compliance with strict social distancing measures in the establishments, especially in wet markets.

Such schemes include providing a specific daily schedule for every sector or every barangay in their area of responsibility.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Sec. Ramon Lopez previously proposed extending the operations of establishments selling basic necessities in order to prevent people from crowding inside.

Currently, most establishments only operate for eight hours, from 7:00AM to 5:00PM