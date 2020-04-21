IATF agrees on framework for deciding whether to extend or modify ECQ

The Inter-Agency Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has agreed on a framework that will be used to decide whether the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon will be extended, modified, or lifted after April 30.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of IATF, said on Tuesday, April 21, that the task force will have to consider various factors including geography, age and health, industries, and workforce, in deciding whether to modify the enhanced community quarantine.

“We are in agreement that this is the framework that we use. So okay na kami diyan. We are in agreement that these are the options that we are looking at. Okay, agree na kami diyan,” Nograles said during a virtual press briefing.

The Palace official said that IATF also agreed during their meeting on Monday, April 20, to further discuss and refine the options that will be presented to President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the enhanced community quarantine.

“Ang mangyayari sa amin today is bawat isa sa amin na mga miyembro ng IATF will continue to look at all of these options and study all of these options para pagbalik namin tomorrow,” Nograles said.

“Some of us will engage some of our stakeholders para pagbalik namin tomorrow, we will come back with ano iyong aming panibagong inputs based doon sa options na iyon. So basically, iyon ang mangyayari sa atin tomorrow,” he added.

The IATF spokesperson stressed that the task force had an ‘extensive discussion’ on Monday since all Cabinet secretaries provided inputs based on their respective jurisdictions and mandates.

However, he said that the IATF still needs to hold another round of discussions before presenting the options again to President Duterte.

“Siyempre pagdating sa discussion, mayroon kang inputs based doon sa discussion mo with your stakeholders and based on your own mandate and jurisdiction,” Nograles explained.

“Lahat ng mga inputs na maaaring ibigay ng bawat isa ay nabigay naman pero bitin – bitin pa rin. Kaya we have to do another round of discussions kasi I feel marami rin ang hindi pa natin na-put into the equation,” he added.