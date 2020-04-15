IATF: 38,000 individuals already tested for COVID-19

At least 38,000 individuals have already been tested for the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, Cabinet Secretary Karlos Nograles said Wednesday.

During Laging Handa virtual press briefing, Nograles reiterated that 43,500 COVID-19 tests have been done on 38,103 individuals as of April 14, 2020. The figures were from the recent report of the Department of Health (DOH).

“These numbers now lead us with an inventory of 99,750 tests kits. As we announce [this], more test kits are arriving,” he said.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed to 5,223 with 335 fatalities and 295 recoveries.