How to shoot your audition video for Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen 2021

If you think you have it takes to be the next Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen, then start by recording your audition video! To guide you through the process, here are few steps on how to shoot your audition video:

Step 1. Start by introducing yourself. State your name, age, the barangay, city, or region you are representing. You might as well say a little something about yourself.

Step 2. Tell us the advocacy or the cause you support.

Step 3. Strut in your casual attire.

Step 4. Sashay in your evening gown.

Step 5. Showcase your talent or skill.

Lastly, make sure to follow these video requirements:

Your audition video should cover all requirements in three (3) minutes (Introduction, advocacy or cause, in casual attire, in evening gown, and talent or skill)

Well-lit and should have a good audio quality.

It should be in MP4 format and in 16:9 in 720 or 1080 resolution.

Using of filters and color grading are strictly prohibited.

The audition video should be submitted in one video file only.

So, what are you waiting for? Record your audition video now and join the search for the Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen 2021!