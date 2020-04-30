‘Hindi tayo babalik sa dati nating gawi’ health expert says

Filipinos should be ready to adjust to a new normal due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Dr. Susie Pineda – Mercado voiced on Wednesday, April 30, her expectations that wearing of face-masks, regular hand-washing, and social distancing will become part of a normal life in the Philippines.

Mercado stressed that Filipinos should not return to their previous lifestyle before the COVID-19 pandemic in order to ensure public health and safety.

“Hindi tayo babalik sa dati nating gawi. Kailangan may bago na tayong pamamaraan ng pamumuhay natin para naman may laya tayong makalabas, makapag-jogging, makapag-lakad lakad,” the public health expert said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Laging magkakaroon ng panganib kung hindi tayo mag-iingat,” she warned.

Mercado advised the public to show discipline, and not to depend on government agencies for the enforcement of social distancing and other health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She reminded the public that COVID-19 can kill people.

“Kung aasahan natin na may law enforcement diyan ay talagang hindi katanggap-tanggap iyan kasi ang kailangan diyan ay sarili nating disipilina. Alalahanin natin kasi ang law enforcement, siyempre, ang tendency niyan ay sumunod ka dahil kailangan mong sumunod,” Mercado stressed.

Starting Friday, May 1, the enhanced community quarantine will be lifted from some parts of Luzon, which will be placed under general community quarantine.