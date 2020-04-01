‘Hindi po iligal magbigay ng opinyon’ Pasig mayor Vico Sotto’s response on NBI summon

Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto confirmed on Wednesday, April 1, that he is being summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for allegedly violating Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The allegations stemmed after Sotto allowed tricycles to operate in Pasig City during the first week of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila in order to ferry healthcare workers and patients to hospitals

Sotto also appealed for the national government to exempt tricycle drivers from the public transportation ban implemented as part of the enhanced community quarantine.

The Department of Interior and Local Government turned down the appeal of Sotto, and urged him to think of more creative ways to ferry frontliners instead.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases, said that they cannot understand how social distancing can be practiced inside a tricyle.

“They’re asking for an “explanation on the alleged violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (e.g. continuous tricycle operation),” Sotto said in a Twitter post on Wednesday

Sotto also stressed that he has complied with the directive of the national government and that the law does not prohibit giving out opinions.

“We complied with all directives. Hindi po illegal magbigay ng opinyon,” he said.

Reports stated that NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said that Sotto is among the local government officials summoned for disobeying the policies of the national government in imposing quarantines.

Lavin said that Sotto has been asked to come to the NBI office on April 7 to explain why he should not be charged for violating RA 11469.

Under RA 11468, local government officials can be penalized with imprisonment of two months and a fine ranging from Php 10,000 to Php 1,000,000 for ‘disobeying government policies or directives in imposing quarantines’.