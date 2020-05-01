‘Hindi pinag-isipan’ solon says on earlier recommendation to bar senior citizens from leaving their residences

Cagayan De Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez criticized the earlier recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to bar senior citizens from leaving their residences in areas that remain under enhanced community quarantine.

Rodriguez, a senior citizen himself, said on Thursday, April 30, that some people age 60 years old and above continue to work, especially in the public sector, and handle their businesses

“Ang retirement age natin sa gobyerno ay 65, sa private ay 60, at sa judiciary ay 70. Itong klase ng mga panukala na ito ay hindi pinag-isipan ito,” the congressman said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“They go around, they are working, they are executives in big companies, they own small businesses, hindi naman pwedeng palaging remote control ang pag-handle diyan,” he added.

Rodriguez insisted that senior citizens should be able to work like any other citizen.

The lawmaker said that senior citizens are wise enough to know if they are sickly and should not leave their residences due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rodriguez said that senior citizens know the need to wear face masks, observe social distancing, and follow other health measures when leaving their residences.

“Let us trust that senior citizens to be able, when they go out, to do the things that are for their safety. We all know that, number one, you wear face masks when you go out. Number two, mag-social distancing,” he stressed.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also announced on Thursday that senior citizens in areas under enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine will be allowed to leave their residences in order to obtain essential goods and to work in permitted industries and offices.

“Hindi naman kayong completely kulong. Pero, uulitin ko sa pag-aaral, specially vulnerable ang mga elderly. Puwede lang kayong lumabas para kumuha ng essential goods and services, o para magtrabaho sa mga pinapayagang mga industriya,” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.