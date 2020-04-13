‘Hindi pa pinag-uusapan sa ngayon’ DOH says on mass burial

The Department of Health (DOH), currently, sees no need to conduct mass burial amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

Rather than mass burial, DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Sunday, April 12, that the government plans to send out mobile freezers to hospitals with increasing number of patients who died due to COVID-19.

“Hindi pa pinag-uusapan sa ngayon yung mass burial dahil hindi pa ito kailangan,” Vergeire said during a virtual press briefing.

“Sa halip, naghahanda ang ibang mga ahensya ng iba pang pasilidad, tulad ng mobile freezers, para tulungan ang ating mga ospital sakaling lumagpas sila sa kanilang kapasidad,” she added.

Aside from cremation, Vergeire said that families can arrange for the burial of COVID-19 victims, as long as the body is sealed in two ‘properly sealed body bags’.

The DOH official reminded hospitals, funeral parlors, and local government units that the bodies of COVID-19 victims should be placed inside air-tight and leak proof cadaver bags that will be sealed with tapes.

Vergeire also said that the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City has received mobile freezers for unclaimed cadavers of COVID-19 patients and patients who passed away due to other illnesses.