‘Hindi ko inaatake ang Pangulo’ Pacquiao says

Sen. Manny Pacquiao insists that he only wants to help President Rodrigo Duterte in the campaign against corruption.

Pacquiao made the statement on Thursday, July 2, after President Duterte criticized the senator for allegedly claiming that corruption has worsened under the current Administration

“Dahil sa dami sa akin na nagbigay ng papeles, mga evidence ng corruption. Hindi ko naman pwede tutulugan, hindi ko aaksyunan iyon,”Pacquiao told reporters.

“Hindi ko inaatake ang Pangulo. Tinutulungan ko pa siya sa pag-sugpo sa corruption,” he insisted.

On Monday, June 28, President Duterte dared Pacquiao to identify corrupt agencies, and threatened to campaign against the senator in the 2022 elections if he fails to do so.

Pacquiao welcomed the challenge of President Duterte and vowed to present evidence of corruption.

“Tinatanggap ko ang hamon ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Salamat po at binigyan nyo kami ng pagkakataon na tumulong sa inyo at bigyan kayo ng mga impormasyon para kampanya kontra korapsyon,” the senator said in a earlier statement.

Pacquiao has already questioned the expenditures of the Department of Health (DOH) for the government response against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Magsimula tayo sa DOH. Silipin at busisiin natin lahat ng mga binili mula sa rapid test kits, PPE (personal protective equipment), masks at iba pa,” the senator said.

“Handa ka ba Sec. Francisco Duque na ipakita ang kabuuan ng iyong ginagastos? Saan napunta ang pera na inutang natin para sa pandemya,” the lawmaker added.

President Duterte had also previously assailed Pacquiao after the lawmaker said that he described the stance of the former in the issue of the West Philippine Sea as ‘lacking’ and ‘disheartening’.

Pacquiao serves as the president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), a political party which President Duterte chairs.