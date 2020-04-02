“Hindi ito panahon para haluan ng pulitika” Sen. Go denies manipulating distribution for PPE donations

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go on Wednesday night denied the allegations that his office was manipulating the donated medical goods for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in order to build his name for the 2022 elections.

“Claims circulating that I am involved in handling donations intended for the government are utterly false, deliberate disinformation, and black propaganda,” Go, a former presidential aide, said in a statement.

Go’s response stemmed after several posts on social media went viral showing boxes of donated medical goods bearing his name. It was also stated that hospitals are being “raided” so that donated PPE’s can be repacked and distributed under Go’s name.

“Nais ko po klaruhin na wala po akong kinalaman sa operasyon at mandato ng OCD (Office of Civil Defense). Wala rin pong kinalaman ang opisina ko sa distribution ng government resources,” he added.

On March 31, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Administrative Order 27 which assigns the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) as the main coordinating body for all donations to the government as part of the COVID-19 response.

The order added that the OCD must prepare an inventory of all the donations to the national government and the Department of Health, and coordinate with relevant agencies to connect with health facilities and beneficiary groups that are in need of medical goods.

Meanwhile, direct donations to agencies and state hospitals will still be allowed but these should be reported to the OCD.

“Limang taon pa akong senador, pagsisilbihan ko ang aking kapwa Pilipino. Ito ang panahong hindi dapat haluan ng pulitika. Kawawa ang Pilipino at hahaluan nyo pa ng pulitiko,” Go said in an exclusive interview with dzRh’s Coffee Break.

Go also clarified that the medical goods are not being distributed in Malasakit Centers, a one-stop-shop for all medical and financial assistance to indigent and poor patients.

“Nananahimik po ang Malasakit Center at tumutulong ito sa lahat ng nangangailangan,” he added

The neophyte senator also denied speculations that he is being groomed to run for the presidency in the next national elections.

“Senador na ako, wala akong ambisyon kaya wag nyo na po ako isali sa usapang pulitika sa 2022.”