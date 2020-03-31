‘Hindi ito panahon ng pagsasamantala’ Prez Duterte reminds public amidst COVID-19 crisis

President Rodrigo Duterte reminded business owners that the national government is enforcing a price freeze amidst the enhanced community quarantine being implemented across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Following the declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19, the Department of Trade and Industry announced a nationwide price freeze on basic necessities pursuant to the Price Act or Republic Act No. 7581.

President Duterte promised on Monday, March 31, that the government will ensure ‘the unhampered flow of cargo and their workers to maintain the continuous and steady supply of food, goods and other essential supplies and items’.

Duterte also insisted that the government already placed measures to curtail hoarding and profiteering during the CoVid19 crisis.

“Uulitin ko, hindi ito panahon para kumita. Hindi ito panahon ng pagsasamantala,” President Duterte said during a televised national address.

The President, particularly, directed the warning to government officials who have been tasked to distribute financial assistance and relief goods to communities affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

The Chief Executive threatened to suspend and detain government officials who will hoard relief goods or politicize the situation.

“I will see to it even tomorrow, if I discover some embezzlements, some hoarding there, at dina-divert ‘yung pagkain sa mga tao na dapat hindi sa kanila, you better think,” President Duterte said.

“Kung mamulitika ka tapos mabalitaan ko na ‘yan ang nagawa mo, I will suspend you ora mismo. And for those who are really absconding the money, I will detain you, I said; and maybe I will release you pagkatapos ng COVID,” he added.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo previously warned that those who will take advantage of the health crisis will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.