Hidilyn Diaz makes history as Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history on Monday, July 26, after she won the first Olympic gold medal for the Phillippines in 96 years.

The 30-year old Philippine Air Force sergeant lifted a total of 224 kilograms to rule the women’s 55 kilogram weightlifting competition of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Diaz also set a new Olympic record after registering 127 kilograms in the clean and jerk, while she tallied 97 kilograms in snatch.

World-record holder Liao Qiuyun of Chinese Taipei settled for a silver medal finish after lifting a total weight of 223 kilograms: 126 kilograms in clean and jerk, and 97 kilograms in snatch.

Zulfiya Chinshalo of Kazakhstan secured the bronze medal after lifting 90 kilograms in snatch, and 213 kilograms in clean and jerk for a total lift of 213 kilograms.

Diaz, who came from Zamboanga City, rose to fame after ending the 20-year long Olympic medal drought of the Philippines by winning silver medal in the Summer Games held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.