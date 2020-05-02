Health workers, government officials, front-liners allowed to travel between areas under ECQ, and GCQ

Only a limited number of people will be allowed to travel between areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and places that remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday, April 30, that health workers, government officials, and front-line workers will be allowed to travel between areas under ECQ, or GCQ amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

The national government also allows people travelling for medical and humanitarian reasons, or going to the airport due to board a flight to cross areas under GCQ, or ECQ

“Land, air or sea travel by uniformed personnel and government officials and employees for official business with the corresponding travel authorities especially those transporting medical supplies and laboratory specimens related to COVID-19 and other relief and humanitarian assistance shall be allowed,” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“Allowed din iyong mga OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), permanent residents of foreign jurisdiction and stranded foreign nationals na paalis papuntang abroad through any of the airports or seaports in areas placed under ECQ or GCQ without any impediment,” he added.

Roque also said that workers providing essential goods and services and public utilities; members of the skeleton workforce of establishments allowed to operate; and repatriated OFWs returning to their homes after undergoing 14-day quarantine will also be permitted to travel between areas under GCQ, and ECQ.

The Palace spokesperson also told local government units to allow the unhampered transit of cargoes either by land, air, or sea between areas under ECQ, and GCQ.

“Workers in the logistics sector such as cargo trucking and port operations shall likewise be allowed to transit across areas placed under ECG or GCQ. All LGUs po are directed to strictly abide by this national policy provided only a minimum of 5 personnel may operate cargo and delivery vehicles by land with or without load,” he added.

However, Roque stressed that strict and social distancing measures must be strictly observed inside cargo vehicles.

The Malcanang official also said that the Philippine National Police still has the authority to inspect cargo vehicles in checkpoints to ensure observance of strict home quarantine protocols.