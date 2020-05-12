Health expert says some areas in Metro Manila should remain under ECQ

Dr. Susan Pineda-Mercado, a public health expert, believes that certain areas in the National Capital Region need to remain under enhanced community quarantine after May 15.

Mercado stressed on Monday, May 11, that the enhanced community quarantine should only be lifted in parts of Metro Manila with no new 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases.

She also said that there should be adequate health facilities for testing, isolation, and treatment of COVID-19 before the government decides to downgrade the status of the area from enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine.

“Hindi naman dapat lahat ay manatiling nasa enhanced community quarantine kung wala naman panganib. Ang binabalanse lang naman kasi natin dito ay yung panganib na baka kumalat ulet yung sakit,” Mercado explained during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Napakahirap na desisyon iyan kasi alam natin itong Metro Manila ay inter-connected siya. Di ba yung ating mga LRT (Light Rail Transit System), MRT (Metro Rail Transit System), mga bus ay tagusan sa mga siyudad,” she added.

Mercado advised the public to look at the respiratory illness as a recurring phenomenon, like dengue, especially after other countries reported another spike of COVID-19 cases, and in the absence of a viable vaccine.

“Dapat ang pag-iisip natin dito, ang pananaw natin ay ang sakit ay babalik-balik. At kapag bumabalik-balik siya kailangan agapan lang talaga kung saan nagkakaroon ng infection, at magkaroon ng testing saka isolation,” the doctor said.

She mentioned that testing and treatment of COVID-19 in the Philippines continues to improve.

“More or less, marami pa tayong kailangan malaman. Yung pag-iingat talaga ang importante, lalo na kung may risk factor, may edad, may ibang sakit. Wala tayong guarantee na mahihinto ito. Wala pang bansa ang nagpapakita nun,” Mercado said.