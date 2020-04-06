‘Hayaan niyo na lang na mag-pasya muna ang Inter-Agency Task Force’ Duque says on quarantine extension

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III will wait for the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases before speaking to President Rodrigo Duterte on whether to extend or not the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The entire Luzon region has been placed under ECQ due to the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19, and it will end on April 12 unless President Duterte decides to extend it.

“Hayaan niyo na lang na mag-pasya muna ang Inter-Agency Task Force at kung ano ang mapagkakaisahang rekomendasyon, doon lamang ako magsasalita,” Duque said on Monday, April 6, during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Mag-antay antay lang tayo. Kakaunting panahon na lang ay makakapagbigay tayo ng maayos na rekomendasyon kay Pangulong Duterte,” he added.

The Department of Health (DOH) chief echoed the statement of the IATF that the recommendation whether to extend or lift the ECQ should be based on science and evidence.

Duque said that the government needs to gather more epidemiological data in order to have a clearer picture of the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines before making a recommendation.

“Kailangan pa rin natin ng maraming data, epidemiological data, ng COVID-19, yung hospitalizations, yung mild cases, yung severe to critical cases, number of deaths, number of health care workers affected,” the Health secretary said.

“Marami pa tayong kinakalap na datos para talagang maging malinaw at maliwanag yung batayan for whatever recommendation will be respectfully transmitted to the Office of the President,” he added.