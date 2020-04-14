Group calls for mass testing in response to proposed gradual resumption of business activity

The group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) insists that workers should undergo mass testing for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in order to determine their capacity to return to work.

KMU chairperson Elmer ‘Bong’ Labog made the call on Monday, April 13, in response to the proposal of SM Investments Corp. vice-chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson to allow a calibrated increase in business activity and for industries to start operating at 50 percent.

The labor group leader stressed that the government should ensure the safety and health of workers before implementing a gradual easing of business activity.

“Sa pagkokonsidera dito sa partial easement ng ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) o yung tinatawag na calibrated easing, mahalaga na magkaroon talaga ng consideration sa mass testing,” Labog said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Mukhang mahalaga na malaking bahagdan ng ating populasyon, lalong-lalo na sa komunidad, ay dumaan dito sa mass testing as a requirement doon sa kanilang sinasabi na magkaroon ng calibrated easing,” he added.

Labog also urged the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to issue a department order directing companies to create a ‘paid quarantine leave’ for their workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

He also pushes for the inclusion of ‘no work, no pay scheme’ workers to COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) of DOLE, which offers a one-time cash assistance worth Php 5,000.

Currently, only formal workers displaced due to the enhanced community quarantine benefit from CAMP,