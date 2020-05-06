Top Stories

‘Grave abuse of discretion’ Sen. Drilon says on cease-and-desist order of NTC vs ABS-CBN

by Kristan Carag
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon brings out the clean carpeta or prison record of convicted rapist and murderer, former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez, in grilling Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officials during Tuesday’s hearing at the Senate. (PRIB Photo by Joseph Vidal/ 03 September 2019)

Sen. Franklin Drilon believes that the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) committed a ‘grave abuse of discretion’ by issuing a cease-and-desist order to stop the radio and television operations of ABS-CBN after it franchise expired on Monday, May 4.

Sa sarili natin salita, language, ito’y pang-aabuso ng kapangyarihan at ito’y mali,” Drilon said on Wednesday, April 6, during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The lawmaker stressed that there have been previous instances that the broadcasting franchise of an organization or company expired while the Congress deliberates on its renewal.

However, the NTC did not issue a cease-and-desist order, and the said companies continued their broadcast operations.

TV-5, Smart Communications, PDLT, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, Subic Broadcasting, lahat nito ay patuloy ang pag-broadcast habang tinatalakay ang kanilang prangkisa sa Kongreso at hindi nag-issue ng cease and desist order ang NTC,” Drilon said.

The senator hopes that the Supreme Court will immediately issue a temporary restraining order against NTC to allow ABS-CBN to resume broadcast operations.

Drilon insists that the NTC only has the authority to issue a cease-and-desist order and stop the broadcast operations of ABS-CBN after Congress denies the franchise application of the company or after the 18th Congress ends in 2022 without acting on the franchise renewal.

Broadcasting firm ABS-CBN went off the air on Tuesday, May 5, after NTC issued a cease-and-desist order.

