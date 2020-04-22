Gov’t targets to register 5 million individuals to the national ID system within the year

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Sec. Karl Kendrick Chua targets to register at least 5 million Filipinos into the National ID System or Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) before the end of 2020.

Chua said on Tuesday, April 21, that he and Usec. Claire Dennis Mapa of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) agreed to use the next two months to finish the procurement and preparation for PhilSys.

The acting director general of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) plans to resume registering households to PhilSys as soon as the government ease or modifies the enhanced community quarantine by June or July.

Chua wants to have at least the head of each household registered to PhilSys in order to adress some issues raised amidst the implementation of the social amelioration program for families severely affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

“One thing that we are thinking about is if we can target so that each household gets to be registered ibig sabihin, the household head will be registered instead of everyone in the household so we still reach five million registration,” Chua said during a virtual press briefing.

“We are not merely covering five million people, we are covering five million households and that is one way to ensure that we can address some of the issues in the social amelioration,” he added.