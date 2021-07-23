Gov’t includes Thailand, Malaysia in travel ban amid Delta variant threat

Travelers from neighboring countries Thailand and Malaysia are temporarily banned from entering the Philippines in an attempt to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the travel ban will take effect from July 25 until the end of the month.

“Nagdesisyon na rin po ang ating Presidente, isinama na po ang Malaysia at Thailand sa mga bansa na kasama po sa travel ban,” he said during his regular press briefing on Friday.

Roque, however, noted that overseas Filipino workers (OFW) onboard their repatriation flights are exempted from the travel ban. Those already in transit to the Philippines from these countries must undergo a strict 14-day facility-based quarantine.

The government earlier imposed travel bans on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

So far, the Philippines has recorded 47 Delta variant cases.