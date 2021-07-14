Gov’t extends travel ban in India, six other countries until July 31

The Philippine government has extended its travel restrictions for inbound travelers coming from India and six other countries amid the threat of the more infectious Delta COVID-19 variant.

On Wednesday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced the travel ban covers travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Oman until the end of the month.

The travel restrictions were supposed to lapse on Thursday, July 15.

Roque added that the IATF technical working group is directed to further review and provide recommendations on the appropriate testing and quarantine protocols for travelers coming from the said countries, and such other countries/jurisdictions which may be identified as high risk.

The travel ban on India was first imposed from April 29 to May 15 in order to prevent the entry of the COVID-19 double-mutant variant first detected in India.