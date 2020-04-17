Gov’t expects ‘BFF’ China to prioritize PH once COVID-19 vaccine rolls out

The government is expecting Chinato to prioritize the Philippines once it develops a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Thursday.

“Inaasahan natin dahil BFF naman tayo ng China, kapag sila ay nagkaroon ng gamot na ganyan ay unahin naman nila tayo. Alangan namang unahin pa nila ‘yung mga kalaban nila,” Roque said in a virtual press briefing.

In a report from a Chinese media outlet, at least three COVID-19 vaccines have been cleared for clinical trials in China.

President Rodrigo Duterte also mentioned earlier that he will only lift the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine once an “antibody vaccine’ becomes available in the market.

Duterte also revealed that a giant pharmaceutical company has developed antibody treatments and is ready to roll out soon.

“Mayroon nang medisina, antibody, ang isang giant pharmaceutical pero hindi galing sa tao. Tapos naghahabulan sila. Sabi by May, they would start to market it,” he said.

However, Roque along with other Cabinet officials said they have no idea which company the Chief Executive was referring to.

The state-run Philippine General Hospital, on the other hand, spearheaded experimental plasma therapy, which infuses antibodies from blood donations of recovered persons on struggling patients.

They are asking those who have recovered from COVID-19 to make blood donations for its study to find the antidote against the virus.