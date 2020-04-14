Gov’t allows healthcare workers with existing contracts abroad to leave PH

The government has allowed Filipino healthcare workers with existing contracts abroad to leave the country amid the Luzon-wide implementation of enhanced community quarantine, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. said on Monday.

“DONE. NURSES, other health workers with existing contracts of work abroad can leave,” Locsin said in a Twitter post.

The decision was also confirmed by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Tuesday saying that the government exempted those with prevailing commitments in other countries from an ongoing deployment ban.

In a virtual press briefing, Nograles said that all Filipino healthcare workers with perfected and signed overseas employment contracts as of March 8, 2020, will be allowed to depart the country as agreed by the government’s inter-agency task force on the coronavirus response.

Nograles added that the healthcare workers will need to sign a declaration stating that they are knowledgeable on the risks involved in traveling overseas at this point in time.

“Papayagan na po silang umalis. Kailangan lang po nilang pumirma ng deklarasyon na batid nila ang mga panganib sa paglipad papunta sa ibang bansa,” he said.

On early Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not stopping Filipino healthcare workers who want to work abroad.

“Hindi ko sinisisi, hindi ako galit. Wala akong emotions actually about this but kung gusto ninyong kayong mga nurse na Pilipino gusto ninyong magsilbi sa ibang bayan, sa ibang tao, okay lang sa akin,” he said.