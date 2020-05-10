Gov’t allows construction of priority infrastructure projects to resume in areas under ECQ

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Saturday, May 9, that the construction of ‘priority’ public and private infrastructure projects can resume in areas under enhanced community quarantine.

“Iyong priority public infrastructure projects, as well as priority private infrastructure projects define as those that refer to food production, agriculture, fishery, fish port development, energy, housing, communication, water facilities, manufacturing and business process outsourcing shall likewise be allowed in accordance with the guidelines issued by the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways),” Roque explained during a virtual press briefing.

Previously, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) only allows the construction of facilities for the purposes of quarantine and isolation, including such facilities for the health sector, emergency works, flood control, and other disaster risk reduction and rehabilitation works in areas under enhanced community quarantine.

Roque added that construction workers of such public and private infrastructure projects will be allowed to travel to their place of work.

“Siyempre dahil allowed na itong mga private at public infrastructure projects sa mga ECQ na ito ay iyong mga construction workers na accredited ng DPWH ay pupuwede na ring pumunta doon sa kanilang mga lugar na pinagtatrabahuhan,” the Palace spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Roque also said that all infrastructure projects in areas under general community quarantine can resume construction as long as they comply with safety guidelines.

The IATF, previously, only allows the essential private and public projects such as but not limited to sewerage, water service facilities, and digital works, and health facilities, and priority projects in areas under general community quarantine.