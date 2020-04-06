Globe addresses loading concerns of prepaid customers through loan credits without service fees

Globe Telecommunications Inc. announced on Monday that its customers can now avail of load and promo loans following the implementation of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Globe’s load and promo loans provide a safer alternative that Globe and TM customers may avail of since they cannot go out to the store or any loading center to buy prepaid load. Service fees are temporarily waived to ease the burden customers are faced with at this time,” its statement reads.

According to Diane Bautista, VP, Globe Feel Valued Tribe, the company had been constantly looking for ways to support their customers amid the current health situation, taking in consideration that some may be struggling financially or have no access to load or mobile services because of the ECQ in many areas.

“Through Globe’s load and promo loans, we hope we can help our customers especially at this time,” Bautista added.

Eligible prepaid customers can avail of loan products from PHP 5 to PHP 50 in the form of load and promo. Those not qualified for load and promo loans may avail of emergency services comprising 5MB of data for PHP 5 or 3 texts to Globe/TM and 1 load for PHP4.

The borrowed amount will only be collected once they top up.

Customers may dial *143# on their mobile phone and choose “Loans” for Globe or “Utang” for TM to check the available load loan, promo loan and emergency text or data services.

Although customers may still see a service fee in the menu description when they visit *143#, Globe gives the assurance that the said fees are waived until April 15, 2020.