Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik expecting a ‘baby girl’ — reports

by Christhel Cuazon
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her on-and-off beau, singer Zayn Malik | Reuters

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her first baby with her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik.

In a report from TMZ, the 25-year-old model is 20 weeks into her pregnancy but neither of their representatives commented on the issue. It is said that the couple has been informed that the sex of their forthcoming child together will be female.

Recently, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday along with her family and Malik while in quarantine on their farm in Pennsylvania.

The couple allegedly rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in New York City in January, fueling rumors they were fully back on.

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Gigi confirmed they were back together again, calling Zayn her Valentine in an IG post.

The two had an on-off relationship, starting in 2015. They broke up in 2018 but eventually got back together.

 

