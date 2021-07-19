Gatchalian tells DepEd: check quality of learning modules for S.Y. 2021-2022

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is asking the Department of Education (DepEd) to check the quality of the learning modules that students will receive for the upcoming school year 2021-2022.

Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said on Sunday, July 18, that DepEd should ensure that the learning modules will no longer have grammatical errors, foul language, and false information.

The senator said that DepEd has almost two months to conduct quality assurance before the opening of classes on September 13.

“So kung mali ang grammar, mali ang magiging grammar nila at kung hindi maganda, hindi tama yung mga bagay na nasa loob o hindi accurate hindi yun ang matutunan nila,” Gatchalian said during DZRH’s Isyung Pambayan.

“So importante talaga dumadaan ito sa isang masusing pag-rereview at meron pong sistema yan ang bawat division. Kaya kung gumagawa sila ng isang module ay talagang dumadaan yan sa isang napakahigpit na review,” he added.

Gatchalian also proposed that the national government allocate funds so that DepEd can hiree additional teachers to tutor students, particularly those from public schools, who have difficulties coping with lessons due to distance learning.

“So dahil nga itong mga bata ay nahihirapan, pwede natin bigyan ng konting allowance ang mga education graduates o yung mga nag-aaral ng education at turuan, i-tutor ang mga bata,” the lawmaker explained.

“Yung tutor napakahalaga niyan dahil one to one at matututukan talaga ang pangangailangan ng bata,” he added.