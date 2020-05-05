Nation

Gasoline prices go up as diesel, kerosene go down

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: An employee prepares to load gasoline on a tricycle at a Phoenix Petroleum petrol station in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan/File Photo

Oil firms announced a Php 0.75 per liter increase on the price gasoline products.

Local oil companies also said that the prices of diesel will go down by Php 0.10 per liter, and kerosene will rollback by Php 0.60 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Petro Gazz, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc., PTT Philippines Corp., Total Philippines Corp., Flying V, and Petron Corp. will implement the price adjustments starting 6:00AM on Tuesday, May 5.

Chevron Philippines, meanwhile, will put into effect the price adjustments at 12:01AM on Tuesday

