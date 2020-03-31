Gapan City, Nueva Ecija mayor Pascual says family donated Php 16 million

Gapan City, Nueva Ecija mayor Emerson Pascual said that his family donated a total of Php 16 million to procure sacks of rice for his constituents.

Pascual said that the donation augmented the quick response fund of Gapan City, worth Php 35 million.

Pascual said that he gave a total of Php 6 million, while his father and his sister, board member Joy Pascual, each contributed Php 5 million to complete the said amount.

“Magbuhat nung ako’y nag-mayor nung 2016, 45 months na pala ako naka-upo. Ang sweldo ko Php 100,000 kada isang buwan. Php 4.5 million idinonate ko lahat iyon,” Pascual said during an interview with DZRH.

“Kailangan pa ng 11.5 million, nagdagdag ako ng another Php 1.5 million para Php 6 million yung aking donation. Hiningan ko lang ng Php 5 million yung tatay ko at Php 5 million si board member Joy Pascual,” he added.

The local chief executive explained that Gapan City needed Php 51 million to provide at least one 50 kilogram sack of rice to around 34,000 families in the city amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Gapan City also procured vegetables and poultry products, which is being distributed to all residents.

Pascual said that private individuals have also donated around Php 2 million which will be used to procure additional relief goods for the residents of Gapan City.