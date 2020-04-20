‘Game Changer’ Clarkson says on decision of fellow Fil-Am Jalen Green to enter NBA G-League

Filipino – American NBA star Jordan Clarkson, who currently plays for the Utah Jazz, lauded the decision of Jalen Green, a fellow Filipino – American, to enter the NBA G-League.

“Game Changer,” Clarkson said in a Twitter post, in response to his teammate Donovan Mitchell’s reaction to the move of Green.

Green, whose mother is of Filipino descent with roots traced to Ilocos Sur, announced his decision to join the NBA G-League select program, and said that his end goal is to enter the premier men’s professional basketball league in North America.

The 18-year old player is the first high-school graduate to take the NBA G-League route and forgo playing at least one year in collegiate basketball.

By signing with the NBA G-League, Green, who was named Most Valuable Player and won the championship with team USA during the FIBA Under-19 World Cup, will be considered a professional and he will receive pay, reportedly amounting to more than US$ 500,000.