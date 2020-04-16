Four-year old kid tests positive for COVID-19 in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro

Authorities have yet to identify the four-year old Mangyan in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro contacted the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro mayor Elgin Malaluan said that the child has no known travel history, and the parents have tested negative for the disease.

Malaluan said that the child suffered from tuberculosis and was brought to a hospital due to fever.

“Kami ay nagtataka dahil yung bata ay may sakit, malnourished, may TB kaya meron siyang lagnat, kaya dinala sa ospital,” the local chief executive explained.

Malaluan added that the health of the child has improved and was supposed to be discharged from the hospital before testing positive for COVID-19.

“Siya talaga ay subject na i-discharge na ng ospital. Subalit nag-positive kaya kailangan mag-quarantine muna siya for another 14-days,” the mayor said.

Malaluan said that the town where the Mangyan lived has been placed under lock-down to prevent the spread of the illness.