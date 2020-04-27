Four health workers at Baguio City hospital tests positive for COVID-19

Four health workers of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Benjamin Magalong confirmed on Sunday, April 26, that a 61 year old femal doctor, and two 34-year old female nurses from barangays BGH Compound, Camp 8, and Bakakeng Central in Baguio City have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Magalong also announced that a 27-year old female nurse from Brgy. Wangal in the municipality of La Trinidad, Benguet also tested positive for the disease.

“All appropriate courses of actions and standard operating procedures are currently being executed,” the Baguio city mayor assured.