Four BIFF members surrender to government troops in Maguindanao

Four members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered to the First Mechanized Infantry Brigade, head by Lt. Col. Cresencio Sanchez, in Maguindanao.

The former BIFF fighters also yielded various high-powered firearms including one US caliber .50HB machine gun, one R4A3 Carbine attached with an M203 grenade launcher, a caliber 30 M1 US Carbine and one locally made 7.62mm Sniper rifle.

Sanchez presented the surrenderers to Col. Pedro Balisi, commander of the First Mechanized Infantry Brigade, during an event on Tuesday, July 27, at their headquarters in Brgy. Kamasi, Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Shariff Aguak mayor Marop Ampatuan, who also attended the event, extended initial cash and rice assistance to the surrenderers.