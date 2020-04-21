Four arrested in Upi, Maguindano for playing mahjong during enhanced community quarantine

Authorities apprehended four men playing mahjong in Upi, Maguindanao amidst the enhanced community quarantine.

Based on reports, the suspects were identified as Nelia Arpolar, Vicente Palarisan, Nestor Jeleron, and Marivic Meria. They are senior citizens living in Barangay Poblacion Nuro, Upi.

Police seized the mahjong playing tiles being used by the suspects and bet money worth Php 700.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, and Presidential Proclamation No. 922, which places the whole Philippines under State of Public Health Emergency due to the 2019 Coronvirus Disease.