Former Senator Heherson ‘Sonny’ Alvarez succumbs to COVID-19

Former senator Heherson “Sonny” Alvarez succumbed to coronavirus disease on Monday, April 20.

In a statement, his daughter Xilca Alvarez-Protacio said that their father passed away around 12:50 AM at the age of 80.

Hexilon, her brother, also confirmed their father’s death to his Alpha Phi Beta fraternity brothers. Alvarez is a member as well of the fraternity.

Just last week, Alvarez has undergone an experimental plasma treatment for the viral disease, according to his children. They also added that his remains will be immediately cremated as per the COVID-19 protocols.

Alvarez served in the Senate from 1987 to 1998, where he focused on environmental legislation. He was chairman of the Senate committee on the environment for 10 years.

After his term in Senate, the lawmaker became the Representative of Isabela’s 4th district from 1998 to 2001.

His wife, on the other hand, Philippine Educational Theater Association founder Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, also acquired the disease but her condition has improved.