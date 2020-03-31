Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

Former Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Atty. Victor Rodriguez, spokesperson of Marcos, confirmed on Tuesday, March 31, that the former senator got infected by the virus but assured that his health has improved.

“Gumaganda na ang kondisyong pangkalusugan ni dating Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. makaraang ihayag sa resulta ng clinical test na isinagawa ng Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) na siya’y positibo sa CoVid19,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Marcos underwent self-quarantine and got tested for COVID-19 after returning from Spain.

Rodriguez said that Marcos visited a hospital on March 14 due to chest pains and to ascertain his health condition but returned home immediately since the facility has many patients who arrived earlier and have more severe illnesses.

The former senator also went to the same hospital on March 22 after experiencing difficulties in breathing. In that same day, he got tested for COVID-19, and was advised to undergo self quarantine.

Rodriguez assured that Marcos followed the health protocols for patients under investigation including wearing a safety mask, and separating himself from his family.