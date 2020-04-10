Former PSC Commissioner Andrada passes away

Former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Col. Salvador ‘Buddy’ Andrada passed away on Wednesday, April 8, at the age of 83 years old.

Reports state that Andrada suffered from a lingering illness and that he had been undergoing dialysis at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City.

Aside from serving as commissioner of the PSC, Andrada also led the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) as president of the sports organization from 1986 to 2005.

Andrada is also known as the first Filipino to serve as president of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), and was even name lifetime honorary president of the continental tennis body.

The ATF has expressed sadness on the passing of Andrada, whom the federation described as an accomplished sports administrator.

The tennis organization also said that Andrada ‘had been a greatly admired and loved personality not just in Philippine Sports Fraternity but also in the Asian Tennis Fraternity and across’.

“It is a great loss for Asian Tennis Fraternity and is a sad day for all of us. Col Andrada was an inspiring person and a great personality,” said ATF president Kitsombat Euammongkol as quoted in the official website of the federation.

“We have lost a great leader and he will always be fondly remembered and missed. We all stand in solidarity with the family and PHILTA,” Euammongkol added.

The International Tennis Federation also mourns the passing of Andrada.