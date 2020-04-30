Foreign travel might not happen this year — DOT

Foreign travels might not yet happen within the year following the on-going coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, according to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

In a virtual press briefing earlier this week, Puyat said Filipino travelers need to hold off their 2020 travels since at this point in time “traveling is just but a dream.”

“Travel will not revert to normal right away. Even if the ECQ has been lifted, some LGUs will not yet be open to visitors from other places and international travel might not yet happen within the year pending the travel restrictions of other nations,” she said.

Puyat also pointed out that the enforcement of travel restrictions and quarantine measures worldwide to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus generated immediate negative impacts on tourism stakeholders from micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the “new normal” environment after the COVID-19 crisis, Puyat mentioned that the Tourism department will be adopting several policies and programs to be applied to the country’s tourism stakeholders.

These include the regular sanitation and disinfection of hotels, resorts and other accommodations, tourism transport services, and other tourism-related establishments, and the provision of sanitation or disinfection devices to tourism workers.

At the same time, the DOT will encourage the development of online systems that can facilitate tourism-related transactions digitally, Puyat said.