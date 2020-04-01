Food manufacturers allowed to have more than 50% of work force amidst enhanced community quarantine

The Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) increased the allowed work force for food manufacturers amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Sec. Ramon Lopez said that manufacturers of basic commodities can utilize more than 50 percent of their employees to ensure continuous production during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Kung kailangan maglagpas tayo sa 50 percent sa skeletal force para lang matugunan yung food supply, yung siguradong hindi mag-shortage, ay papayagan natin,” Lopez explained during an interview with DZRH.

“Ibig sabihin kung mga basic products, example mga tinapay, instant noodles, yung mga ganyan kailangan i-allow kahit mas mataas sa 50 percent para maka-produce pa ng madaming produkto,” he added.

The DTI chief also admitted that some factory workers have been prevented from crossing borders even though they work at the food manufacturing sector.

“Yung mga ayaw patawirin. So nagkakaroon ng problema sa pagpapayag, pag-allow ng tao, yung mga worker. Yung problema kung hindi nakakarating yung worker sa factory, hindi 100 percent yung factory, yung operations,” Lopez said.

Lopez stressed that workers in the food manufacturing sector only need to show their company ID to be allowed passage at checkpoints.