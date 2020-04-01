Fil-Aussie chess master Arianne Caoili passes away following car crash accident

Filipina Australian Women’s International Master Arianne Caoili died on Monday, March 30, at the age of 33 due to injuries she sustained from a vehicular accident.

Her husband Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian confirmed the passing of Caoili.

“I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne’s death. She was intelligent , hard working and joyous person that lived a beautiful life… I love you honeybun, sleep tight,” Aronian said in a Twitter post on Tuesday, March 31.

The Lexus RX350 driven by Caoili crashed on March 15 into a supporting column under a bridge in Yerevan, Armenia.

Caoili won the Oceania women’s chess championship in 2009 and represented the Philippines in the 1998 and 2000 Women’s Chess Olympiad before she switched federations to play for Australia