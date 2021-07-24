FIBA decides to postpone 2021 FIBA Asia Cup

The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup has been moved from August this year to July 2022 as some countries, including the Philippines, continue to enforce travel restrictions to curb the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) .

FIBA Executive Director – Asia Hagop Khaijirian announced the development on Friday, July 23, in a letter sent to various nationa basketball associations in the continent.

Khaijirian said that Indonesia will remain as the host country for the postponed basketball tournament.

“FIBA Asia Board has carefully assessed the planning and organization of its upcoming Asia events in consultation with the FIBA Asia Board as well as key stakeholders and partners,” Khaijirian said in the letter.

“This evaluation has taken into consideration multiple aspects such as current travel restrictions, the well-being of the participants, fan access and experience, and the objective of ensuring the high quality of event,” the letter further read.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) showed understanding for the decision of FIBA.

SBP president Al Panlilio, who also serves as the second vice president of the FIBA Asia Central Board, said that the international ruling body of basketball prioritized the safety of everyone involved and it led to the decision to postpone the FIBA Asia Cup.

“Hosting the FIBA Asia Cup was a source of pride from the PERBASI and, although it had to be postponed, we’re looking forward to competing there once the entire world gets a better grip of this COVID-19 situation,” Panlilio said in a statement.

“We know that the FIBA Asia Cup will be a great primer to Indonesia’s co-hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 with Japan and the Philippines,” he added.

Gilas Pilipinas, the national men’s basketball team of the Philippines, has begun preparations for the FIBA Asia Cup, and flew to Jordan in order to compete in the King Abdullah Cup.

“Our young squad will still greatly benefit from the games they will play against Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan and they will surely put that experience to good use come July of 2022,” Panlilio said.