FDA OKs 5 rapid test kits for COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that it has approved the use of five rapid test kits for the detection of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The approval came despite the Department of Health’s preference for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) based test kit.

“We approved kits that are registered and used in countries with advanced technology and wide experience with COVID-19,” FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said in a statement.

According to the FDA, these point-of-care test kits are registered for use in countries with “reliable” regulatory agencies such as China and Singapore. However, rapid test kits only measure the antibodies from a patient’s blood samples.

Domingo said rapid test kits will yield a faster result which can be useful in cases wherein there is an immediate need to test a patient with severe symptoms or for communities where there is an outbreak.

He also urged local government officials, heads of agencies, hospitals, and private companies to be cautious in using the rapid test kits, asking doctors to help in testing and guide patients in interpreting results.

“The rapid test kits will yield a faster result compared to PCR based kits, but it is important that a trained health professional will evaluate and interpret the results. We have to be very cautious in using these rapid test kits because they measure antibodies and not the viral load itself,” Domingo said.

Domingo added that a confirmatory PCR-based test is still required.

“A positive result due to cross-reaction with other bacteria or viruses is also possible, which is why a confirmatory PCR based test is still required,” he noted.

The FDA said it will require the product inserts or label of the rapid test kits to state: “This product is strictly for medical professional use only and not intended for personal use. The administration of the test and interpretation of results should be done by a trained health professional. Confirmatory testing is required.”

Domingo also announced the FDA’s approval of the SARS Cov2 kit by Abbott Laboratories, which can detect the COVID-19 virus within 5 minutes.

Unlike the rapid test kits, this one is PCR-based like the 17 other test kits already approved by the FDA for commercial use.

On Sunday, DOH reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing a total of 1,418 confirmed cases.