Fate of PBA season 45 to be decided in August

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Board of Governors will wait until August before deciding whether to scrap or push through with a shortened season 45.

PBA Board of Governors, chaired by Ricky Vargas of the Talk N’ Text Katropa, made the decision after an online conference, which lasted for almost two hours, on Saturday, April 2.

“Maghihintay kami until August to decide whether it’s still a go or a season cancellation,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said as quoted by the league’s website.

The PBA put into consideration the possibility of cancelling the whole PBA season since the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease prohibits ‘sports-related mass gatherings’ in areas under enhanced community quarantine, and even places under general community quarantine.

Marcial also put down the possibility of the PBA playing the remaining games of its Season 45 in closed doors since the league will need at least 300 to hold two games per night.

“Sa regular double-headers, hindi pa rin bababa sa 300 ang tao natin, so we will still draw mass gathering,” the PBA official explained.

If PBA scraps season 45, the league might start the next season by March 2021.

PBA Season 45 only had one game before the league suspended indefinitely the rest of its activities due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state of public health emergency all throughout the country.