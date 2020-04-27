FAKE OR FACT: Does sunlight, heat, humidity weaken COVID-19?

The coronavirus appears to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight, heat, and humidity, a US official said last week.

In a White House briefing, the US government researchers said that the virus survives best indoors and in dry conditions, and loses potency when temperatures and humidity rise – and especially when it is exposed to sunlight.

In a report from Reuters, the said findings had bolster hopes that the coronavirus will mimic the behavior of other respiratory diseases like influenza, which typically are less contagious in warm weather. However, the coronavirus has also proven lethal in warm-weather places like Singapore, raising broader questions about the impact of environmental factors.

William Bryan, acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate said that when in a dark room, the virus maintained half its strength for an hour. But when exposed to sunlight, it lost half its strength in 90 seconds.