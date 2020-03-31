FAKE OR FACT: Cigarettes with ‘COVID-19’ are already being sold in PHL?

Earlier this month, certain reports circulated online stating that fake cigarettes that can cause Coronavirus disease have reached the Philippines.

According to the report, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) raided 3 warehouses in Meycauayan City, Bulacan, seizing fake cigarettes, sacks of raw materials used for cigarette manufacturing, fake Bureau of Internal Revenue tax stamps, shredded plastics, and old cigarette-making machines.

The alleged report was posted by the website medsalert.ml, bearing the name and logo of the Department of Health (DOH).

However, the report is considered “fake news” and was flagged down by Facebook Claim check, a monitoring tool that detects viral posts with potentially false information.

The DOH did not issue any advisory on the transmission of the coronavirus through fake cigarettes or that they have reached the Philippines.

In fact, the article and photos used were from a post by the BOC in May 2018 about the raid in Meycauayan City, Bulacan which was conducted as part of the local government’s fforts to stop the proliferation of both locally-made fake cigarettes and smuggled fake cigarettes in the country.