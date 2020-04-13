FAKE OR FACT: Can cats catch coronavirus?

Can cats catch COVID-19? The answer is YES.

A new study from the World Health Organization (WHO) said that cats are possible to contract the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19), despite earlier reports stating that it is not vulnerable to the virus.

In a report from Al Jazeera, the science journal findings support an earlier study by Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department that pet cats, and even some dogs, can host the disease.

However, the Hong Kong study noted that cats and dogs are not capable of passing the new coronavirus to humans, even if they can test positive for low levels if they catch it from their owners.

The study also found that cats and ferrets are highly susceptible to the virus when researchers attempted to infect the animals by introducing viral particles via the nose. They also found cats can infect each other via respiratory droplets since the infected ones had the virus in the mouth, nose and small intestine.

Kittens exposed to the virus showed significant lesions in their lungs, nose, and throat.

Meanwhile, in ferrets, the virus was found in the upper respiratory tract but did not cause severe disease.

The report added that antibody tests showed dogs were less likely to catch the virus, while inoculated pigs, chickens, and ducks were not found to have any strain of the virus.

The WHO vowed to work with its partners to look more closely at the role of pets in the health crisis.