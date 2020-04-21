FACT OR FAKE: Can UV rays kill COVID-19?

Laboratories of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation recently developed a sanitization box and a hand-held equipment that uses Ultraviolet (UV) light to sterilize various items of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Health facilities and other establishments started to use UV light to disinfect items, particularly personal protective equipment, due to studies showing that UV rays scramble the genetic material of viruses, like the SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) associated coronavirus, resulting to its death.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, warns the public from using UV lamps to sterilize their hands or any part of their body as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.

The International Ultraviolet Association also said that UV-C light, the type of UV rays that can destroy viral particles, ‘is much ‘stronger’ than normal sunlight, and can cause a severe sunburn-like reaction to your skin, and similarly, could damage the retina of your eye, if exposed’.

A BBC report even quoted Dan Arnold of the company UV Light Technology saying that it only takes seconds of exposure to UV-C light in order for a person to suffer sunburn.