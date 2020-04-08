FACT OR FAKE: Can COVID-19 spread through groceries?

The New England Journal of Medicine published a study stating that the virus causing the 2019 Coronavirus Disease stays viable or survives for long periods of time at the surface of cardboard materials and plastics, which markets usually use to package goods.

The study stated that viable virus could be detected up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic.

However, the Food and Drugs Administration of the United States of America said on Feb. 27 that they are not aware of any reports that suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.

The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) also belied on Sunday, April 5, rumors that majority of their patients who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease contacted the illness through groceries.

“The Philippine General Hospital would like to inform the general public that there is no such observed trend with our admitted COVID-19 (+) patients acquiring the illness from groceries,” the hospital said in a statement.

PGH noted that travel history from areas with known local transmission, and close contact positive patients remain the most important risk factors to watch in order to avoid being infected with COVID-19.

The hospital has also advised the public to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, applying alcohol to hands immediately after touching potentially contaminated items, and refraining from touching the face at all times.

Health experts particularly stressed that the public should wash their hands with alcohol before or after unpacking groceries and eating.