FACT OR FAKE: Can casinos operate in areas under GCQ?

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque stressed on Saturday, May 2, that the Philippine government has not allowed casinos to resume operations even if the status of some areas in the country have been downgraded from enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine.

The Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Emerging Diseases (IATF) also states that Category IV industries, which include sectors involved in gambling and betting activities, will still not be allowed to operate even in areas under general community quarantine.

Roque also clarified on Saturday that the Philippines allowed Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) since the government considers them as business process outsourcing companies (BPOs), which IATF allows to operate in areas under enhanced community quarantine, or general community quarantine.

“Hindi casino ang POGO; ang POGO, walang sugal na nangyayari sa Pilipinas, ang sugal ay abroad. Bagama’t dito sa Pilipinas nandito iyong tinatawag nilang hardware, iyong mga computer at saka iyong mga software na nagpapatakbo ng online gambling pero lahat iyan sa abroad, hindi iyan nangyayari dito sa Pilipinas,” the Palace spokesperson stressed during a press briefing in Malacanang.

“Walang casino na pinayagang magbukas dahil ang POGOs po ay isang klase lang iyan ng BPO,” he added.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) suspended all gaming operations starting March 15 after President Rodrigo Duterte put the National Capital Region under community quarantine to prevent the further spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

PAGCOR stated that the suspension covers all land-based casinos (both PAGCOR-owned and operated as well as all licensed and integrated resort-casinos), electronic game (eGames), bingo (traditional and electronic), sports betting, poker and slot machine clubs, and other activities regulated by the agency.

The gaming regulator added that the suspension will last throughout the community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila.