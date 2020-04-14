FACT OR FAKE: Can babies contact COVID-19 inside the womb?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has yet to confirm whether a pregnant woman who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) can infect the baby during the course of the pregnancy and delivery.

However, WHO has yet to find any traces of the COVID-19 virus in any sample of amniotic fluid or breast-milk.

The Department of Health (DOH), previously expressed doubts that a baby can get the COVID-19 virus while in the womb of her mother following reports last February that an infant in Wuhan, China tested positive for the virus within 30 hours after being born.

DOH Sec. Francisco Duque believes that the baby was infected due to being in direct contact with the mother who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The WHO also assured COVID-19 positive mothers that they can breastfeed and hold their babies as long as they wash their hands before and after touching their children. The organization also advised mothers to wear a mask and practice proper respiratory hygiene when breastfeeding their babies.

Furthermore, WHO refuted the belief that COVID-19 mothers need to give birth through caesarean section. The organization said ‘that caesarean sections should only be performed when medically justified’.

“The mode of birth should be individualized and based on a woman’s preferences alongside obstetric indications,” the website of WHO read.